HCA Healthcare Purchases MD Now Urgent Care With Its 59 Locations in Florida

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced it has purchased MD Now Urgent Care, a network of 59 urgent care centers in Florida.

The transaction significantly expands HCA Healthcare’s reach as one of the nation’s leading providers of urgent care, currently operating more than 170 clinics across 19 markets. MD Now is the largest urgent care provider in Florida.

“The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed.”

The acquisition of these MD Now centers, combined with the November announcement of HCA Healthcare’s plans to build three additional hospitals in the state, will enhance HCA Florida Healthcare’s ability to offer patient-centered, high-quality care to more Floridians and meet the growing need for healthcare services in the state. HCA Florida Healthcare currently serves 6.4 million patients each year at more than 400 affiliated sites of care across Florida.

HCA Florida Healthcare has a long history of investing in Florida, including a major capital investment initiative of approximately $3 billion spent over the last three years. This includes the $360 million HCA Florida University Hospital and existing facility renovations across the state to accommodate new, advanced equipment. As a tax-paying entity, HCA Florida Healthcare has also supported local communities with more than $957 million in state taxes over the past three years.

The transaction was completed at the end of 2021. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 183 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc., and its affiliates

