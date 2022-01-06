INmune Bio, Inc. to Participate in January Investor Conferences and a Medical Meeting

Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. ( INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences and a medical meeting. Details of the event are as follows:

LifeSci Advisors 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

David Moss, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Advisors 11th Annual Corporate Access Event.

Title: News Voids: How to Keep Investors and Strategics Engaged During Data Deserts

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 10:55am EST

Interested parties may register for the event here.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Presentation Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time

Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting.

Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe (Virtual),

Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, CSO/CMO, InMune Bio, will chair a session at the Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe (Virtual).

Title: Academic to Commercial Development of an Off-the-Shelf Allogeneic ATMP: Three Clinical Trial Case Studies

Date: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

Time: 4:00pm-5:00pm CET / 10:00am-11:00am EST

Dr. Lowdell said, “I’m so pleased to have been invited to present the background to our first in human trial of INKmune to this specialist group of allogeneic cell therapy developers. INKmune is a unique cellular medicine in having been designed from the very concept as an off-the-shelf and affordable therapy which can be scaled to many thousands of doses. Companies often overlook the real-world challenges of getting cell therapies into hospitals, and we developed our INKmune platform to solve many of the commercialization challenges of cell therapies.”

Interested parties may register for the Summit here.

INmune Bio, Inc . is a publicly traded ( INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is in clinical trial to determine if it can treat cancer (INB03™), Mild Alzheimer's disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment resistant depression (XPro). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

