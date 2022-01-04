Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RCI to Participate in 24th Annual ICR Conference on Jan. 10-12, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will present and hold one-on-one meetings virtually with institutional investors at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on January 10-12, 2022.

RCI will discuss how it plans to grow its Bombshells Restaurant & Bar concept, which has doubled in size over the last five years.

About The ICR Conference

For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 300 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500. For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leader in nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants, with more than 50 locations in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

