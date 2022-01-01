Nature's Sunshine Appoints Curtis Kopf to Board of Directors

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Curtis Kopf to its board of directors effective January 1, 2022. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of ten directors with nine serving as independent directors.

"Curtis is a proven executive with extensive experience in creating digital customer experiences for global brands," said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature's Sunshine. "His background will further strengthen our corporate leadership as we continue the transformation of our business."

Kopf brings over 20 years of senior management experience in customer and digital experience at several leading international companies. He currently serves as the Chief Experience Officer at Recreation Equipment Inc. (REI), leading a team of over 1000 to deliver personalized experiences for 20 million REI members, leading to the highest customer satisfaction scores in co-op history.

Prior to REI, Kopf was a Senior Vice President at Premera Blue Cross, where he was charged with transforming digital and customer experience for 2.1 million members. As part of this, Kopf rebuilt mobile apps, customer service platforms and websites on cloud-based services and developed a team focused on customer experience and human-centered design to improve the end-to-end healthcare experience. Kopf also previously served in various leadership roles with Alaska Air Group, Microsoft, Amazon and Time-Life Books International. He holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Johns Hopkins University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Brown University.

Commenting on his appointment, Kopf stated: "Over its nearly 50-year history, Nature's Sunshine has remained dedicated to sharing the healing power of herbs, while evolving to meet and reach customers where they are. Having successfully created digital-first customer experiences throughout my career, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to collaborate with the board and management team as the brand continues to evolve." In addition to Kopf's appointment, Nature's Sunshine appointed Ms. Tess Roering to its board of directors effective January 1, 2022.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

