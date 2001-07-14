MedCerts and Excelsior College Open the Door to Career Success

MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT certification training, and Excelsior+College are providing a path to higher education and career advancement for thousands of students nationwide. Through the first academic partnership of its kind for MedCerts—a Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) company—students and alumni can apply their completed courses to up to nine transferable credit hours in a number of Excelsior College’s degree programs, including Associate in Science in Liberal Arts or Health Sciences and Bachelor of Sciences in Health Sciences or Health Care Management.

“By partnering with Excelsior College, MedCerts will lower the barriers to entry for our graduates into continuing education and career growth,” said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. “This partnership will build on our legacy of transforming the career trajectories of our students and alumni with an increasingly comprehensive career success platform.”

MedCerts has helped more than 35,000 students earn credentials for careers in healthcare and IT fields. MedCerts students engage in online, hands-on career training courses to prepare for one of over twenty national certifications. More than 1,000 organizations have hired MedCerts students or are offering training and employment opportunities for employees, including CVS Pharmacy, DaVita Dialysis, Walmart, and the American Red Cross.

“We are excited to welcome MedCerts alumni to the Excelsior community,” said David Schejbal, President of Excelsior College. “MedCerts students share Excelsior’s commitment to lifelong learning, and we are proud to help them turn their academic achievements and on-the-job experiences into a path for degree completion.”

For more information about which programs and certifications of MedCerts are applicable for degree credit at Excelsior, visit medcerts.com.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 35,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About Excelsior College

Excelsior College is an accredited, not-for-profit online college focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. The college contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity. For more information, visit excelsior.edu.

