Logility Partners with Planalytics to Systematically Address the Impacts of Weather in Demand, Inventory and Replenishment Planning

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced a partnership with Planalytics, Inc. to identify, quantify and apply weather-driven demand calculations to business planning and forecasting. The partnership enables Logility customers to layer in Planalytics’ predictive demand metrics to better understand impacts across their customer base and proactively capitalize on sales opportunities created by favorable weather while mitigating risks when demand is negatively impacted.

Logility customers can leverage Planalytics weather-driven demand analytics to factor in the weather’s influence on top line revenue and product/category sales across specific time periods and locations. This provides businesses with demand analytics to plan and optimize operations more effectively, keeping organizations one step ahead of shifting supply and demand trends. Planalytics will integrate directly into the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform®, ultimately increasing forecast accuracy, optimizing inventories and reducing lost sales.

“We are excited to help businesses better manage supply chains by operationalizing weather impact analytics within their Logility solutions,” said Scott Bernhardt, president, Planalytics. “Our predictive demand analytics will add to Logility’s impressive portfolio of solutions that help mitigate supply chain disruptions and place inventory more efficiently.”

“As supply chain disruptions continue, we look forward to working with Planalytics to better serve our customers,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “With improved forecast accuracy and a better understanding of how weather can impact the supply chain, we’re confident our customers will experience direct benefits from this partnership.”

About Planalytics

Planalytics, Inc. (www.planalytics.com) is a global leader in predictive demand analytics that enable companies to understand the customer context driving buying decisions and take action at scale. Planalytics’ integration-ready metrics make it possible for retailers and other consumer businesses to systematically factor in key influencers of purchasing in order to anticipate demand, increase customer satisfaction and improve financial performance. Planalytics predictive demand analytics quantify the consumer’s relationship with the weather – the most consistent and impactful external driver of demand in the consumer economy – to help companies enhance planning, allocation, replenishment, reporting and digital marketing. Demand MoreTM with powerful, scalable, frictionless and seriously profitable analytics that can be operationalized quickly and begin returning value immediately.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

