C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The C3 AI virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can watch the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

