Advisory: Chevron Corporation's 4Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 888-609-5704

Conference ID #: 5209887

Speakers:

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Roderick Green – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

