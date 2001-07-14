RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

RPM's last+cash+dividend+increase+of+5.3+percent+in+October+2021 marked its 48th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.8 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $98.00, RPM%27s+dividend+yield would be 1.6 percent.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005259/en/

