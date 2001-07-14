Planet To Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10th, 2022

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ashley Johnson, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Planet, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, please use the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fplla%2F2240282

A replay of the presentation will be available for one year on Planet’s investor relations webpage at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.planet.com%2F.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005327/en/