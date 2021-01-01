TD SYNNEX Announces Partnership with MicroStrategy

TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced a North American partnership with MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics platform that delivers modern, consumer-grade experiences for every role on every device. The partnership expands the TD SYNNEX IoT, data, and analytics portfolio of partners to include a comprehensive software platform for self-service data discovery, enterprise reporting, mobile applications, and embedded analytics.

“We see MicroStrategy as a strategic addition to our vendor alliance ecosystem with `all-play' adjacency that will enable our partner community to provide end-to-end enterprise analytics that drives end-user adoption and meets the demands of today’s data driven business culture,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX.

“MicroStrategy’s HyperIntelligence solution in particular, presents a next-generation approach that transforms the way people find answers through zero-click user experiences. By injecting insights directly into a user’s existing workflows, these applications seamlessly transform familiar interfaces into intelligence tools – making every person, application, and device more intelligent and again, providing our resell community a profitable way to provide value to their customer.”

MicroStrategy provides flexible deployment options including on-premise or managed cloud-as-a-service on leading cloud infrastructure options.

The benefits of this new partnership to partners include:

Modern Experiences – MicroStrategy Dossiers and Library deliver impactful, personalized insights and collaboration to the entire enterprise. HyperIntelligence injects those insights into applications users are already comfortable in, making 100% analytics adoption a reality.

– MicroStrategy Dossiers and Library deliver impactful, personalized insights and collaboration to the entire enterprise. HyperIntelligence injects those insights into applications users are already comfortable in, making 100% analytics adoption a reality. Open Architecture – Comprehensive APIs & SDKs, Federated Analytics, and 200+ data gateways empower Tech Data organizations to embed, extend, and integrate data into every experience. This works to maximize adoption rates, reduce development costs, and increase revenue opportunities.

– Comprehensive APIs & SDKs, Federated Analytics, and 200+ data gateways empower Tech Data organizations to embed, extend, and integrate data into every experience. This works to maximize adoption rates, reduce development costs, and increase revenue opportunities. Enterprise Platform – Security by design and the industry’s richest semantic layer offer performance 3-5x stronger than the competition. Organizations can deploy a MicroStrategy Cloud Environment for a fully managed enterprise analytics platform in weeks.

“We are planning to continue to increase our investment in our partner eco-system in North America and the partnership with Tech Data is a huge milestone in that path,” says Kevin Adkisson, EVP Sales North at MicroStrategy. “Tech Data is known for enabling partners with technical and business model solutions to accelerate growth in each organization and will be instrumental in aiding customers as they look to add intelligence everywhere to implement the concept of the Intelligent Enterprise."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Its vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. Learn more at microstrategy.com.

