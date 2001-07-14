ISG Advisors Recognized as 2021 HRO Today Superstars for Sparking Innovation Amid the Pandemic

The editors of HRO Today magazine named advisors from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, among the publication’s 2021 Superstars—leaders who, amid the pandemic, have helped usher in a new age of work that will make companies sharper and more prepared than ever before.

Stacey Cadigan, partner, was named an HR Superstar for the sixth consecutive year, and Debora Card, partner, was honored for the eighth consecutive year. HRO Today defines HR Superstars as “top industry leaders redefining what it means to be an executive who effortlessly exhibits agility and efficiency.”

“Human Resource leaders across every industry faced challenges and demonstrated their value in countless ways during 2020 and 2021,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “We congratulate Stacey and Deb on this well-earned recognition for the quality of their work guiding enterprises with technology support and solutions for the critical, real-time decision-making these extraordinary circumstances have required.”

“HR leaders have spent the last two years solidifying their reputations as innovative problem solvers and resourceful strategists. With the pandemic’s dust settling, HR is being regarded as the backbone of many organizations, as executives skillfully acquired, equipped, comforted, and directed their workforces amid the unknown,” the editors of HRO Today said in announcing the awards. “HR professionals made it possible for businesses to navigate the pandemic and shape the modern world of work.”

ISG HR Technology and Transformation Services is a leading independent advisor on all aspects of HR transformation, working closely with clients as they create a business case for technology investment, select the best platform and services for their needs and manage organizational and process change.

Cadigan leads the ISG HR Technology business, and has particular expertise in recruitment process outsourcing, HR technology and talent management. She co-authors the annual ISG+Survey+on+Industry+Trends+in+HR+Technology+and+Service+Delivery+report, which tracks how market trends are evolving based on prior research and examines the maturity of organizations as they make their way along the digital transformation journey.

Card has 30 years’ experience in shared services, outsourcing and HR management to help clients define and implement their HR technology and service delivery strategies.

Awards are given in three categories: Providers, Practitioners and Thought Leaders. Superstars were nominated externally through an online tool and by the HRO Today staff. To see the list of honorees in the Thought Leaders category, visit this+webpage. A complete list of all winners is available here.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

