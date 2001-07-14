Tyler Technologies Extends 17-Year Relationship for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Colorado

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA), on behalf of the state of Colorado, has signed a contract extension for Tyler’s award-winning digital government and payments services.

The one-year agreement extends the existing 17-year relationship between Colorado’s SIPA and Tyler’s subsidiary, NIC.

In the state of Colorado, Tyler’s NIC Division currently provides more than 1,100 digital government services, working with 580 state and local government entities and securely processing more than 8 million transactions. Among those services is a multi-award-winning content management system hosting more than 400 websites for government partners, including the state’s official website, Colorado.gov.

Additionally, Tyler recently signed a 10-year agreement with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), Division of Professions and Occupations, for Tyler’s ETK Regulatory™ solution, its Socrata® insights solution for analytics, its mobile inspection solution, and NIC Payments™, an electronic payment solution.

“The solutions we provide across the state of Colorado create smarter, safer, and stronger communities and meet residents’ growing demand for access to convenient, easy-to-use, and secure digital services,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of Tyler’s NIC Division. “We are thrilled to extend this trusted partnership and look forward to continuing to empower state and local governments in Colorado to drive impactful digital transformation.”

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

