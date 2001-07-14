Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Virpax® Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax”), a company specializing in product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. Anthony Mack, Chairman & CEO of Virpax, will be giving the presentation. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings on Monday, January 10th and Tuesday, January 11th.

Event: Virpax Pharma Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
Date: Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th
Time: On Demand from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET daily
Webcast: Register+Here

A replay of the presentation will also be available for 90 days on the Virpax website.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Virpax management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call (212) 661-2231.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded product candidates for non-addictive pain management and neurological disorders using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval of its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage osteoarthritis pain. Probudur™ is a single injection long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal Molecular-Envelope Technology (MET) enkephalin formulation being developed for the management of acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under the name PES200. MET technology is also used in AnQlar™, a candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324, a product candidate for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of epilepsy in children (a rare pediatric disease) and adults. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

