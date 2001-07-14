Virpax® Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax”), a company specializing in product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. Anthony Mack, Chairman & CEO of Virpax, will be giving the presentation. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings on Monday, January 10th and Tuesday, January 11th.

Event: Virpax Pharma Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th

Time: On Demand from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET daily

Webcast: Register+Here

A replay of the presentation will also be available for 90 days on the Virpax website.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Virpax management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call (212) 661-2231.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded product candidates for non-addictive pain management and neurological disorders using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval of its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage osteoarthritis pain. Probudur™ is a single injection long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal Molecular-Envelope Technology (MET) enkephalin formulation being developed for the management of acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under the name PES200. MET technology is also used in AnQlar™, a candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324, a product candidate for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of epilepsy in children (a rare pediatric disease) and adults. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005200/en/