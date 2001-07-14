Jay Iyengar joins Oshkosh Corporation as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer

Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that Jay Iyengar has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer. Jay will have responsibility for Oshkosh’s vision and strategy that will drive the investment, development and deployment of leading-edge technologies. She will also be responsible for global strategic sourcing activities focused on building a supply chain capable of delivering next generation technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005693/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Iyengar has over 30 years of diverse industry experience across the automotive, aerospace, diversified industrial, agricultural and heavy-duty vehicle markets, most recently serving as Chief Technology and Quality Officer at CNH Industrial. Prior to this, she held the role of SVP, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, for Xylem, Inc. and Group Vice President, Engineering and Technology, for Eaton Corporation’s Aerospace Group.

Iyengar brings to Oshkosh an innovation and product development background with experience in electrification, autonomy, IoT and clean energy, as well as experience developing roadmaps for new technologies across complex global organizations.

“We are delighted to have Jay join Oshkosh Corporation,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jay is a proven leader with a history of delivering leading-edge technologies and innovations. We look forward to her contributions and leadership as we continue to position Oshkosh for long-term growth and deliver market leading, purpose-built vehicles and equipment for everyday heroes around the world.”

Iyengar earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Engineering in Karnataka, India, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, India, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005693/en/