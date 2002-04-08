Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the ICR Conference 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2022. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will present virtually at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, and Duck Head® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .