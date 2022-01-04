United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 19.

About United

