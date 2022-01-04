Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Magellan Midstream to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Feb. 2

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for fourth quarter 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Management will discuss fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and annual guidance for 2022 during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 584-2088, conference code 22002316.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

