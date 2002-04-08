EzFill to Attend South Florida Build Expo in Miami on January 5–6

--Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Exhibit at Leading Construction Show--

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today its executive team will attend the South Florida Build Expo at the Miami Beach Convention Center on January 5-6.

South Florida Build Expo is expected to welcome close to 2,000 commercial construction professionals during the two-day event. As the largest producer of regional building and construction shows, Build Expo provides companies the opportunity to meet with people from across the entire industry.

“We are thrilled to be attending the South Florida Build Expo this year,'' said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “Covid has put a strain on many building and construction businesses, and this event is a great opportunity to reconnect and share our services with industry leaders in the market. We help construction companies by fueling their fleets, heavy machinery and generators, as well as provide on-demand fuel to their employees so they don’t have to take time out of their already busy day to get gas.”

EzFill is the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery provider in Florida, and the only company to offer on-demand fuel delivery service to customers in three vertical segments: consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, construction, and agriculture.

The EzFill team will exhibit at Booth 520 throughout the South Florida Build Expo. To speak with a Company executive before or during the show, please contact [email protected] .

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.