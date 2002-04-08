Moore Kuehn Encourages ADTX, LAWS, SKIL, and GPCO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ADTX)

Aditxt has agreed to merge with AiPharma. Under the proposed transaction, AiPharma’s shareholders will receive 44.7 million shares of Aditxt common stock and $500,000 in cash. The investigation concerns whether Aditxt’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LAWS)

Lawson has agreed to merge with LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services. Under the proposed transaction, LKCM Headwater will own 75% of Lawson common stock.

Skillsoft Corp. (: SKIL)

Skillsoft has agreed to merge with Codecademy. Under the proposed transaction, Codecademy’s shareholders will receive $525 million, split approximately into 40% cash and 60% Skillsoft common stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation ( GPCO)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding business combination agreement between Golden Path and MC Hologram. Upon completion of the merger, Golden Path will own less than 16% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

