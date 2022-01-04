Home Bistro, Inc. Commences Meal Shipments From "Top Chef All-Star" Richard Blais

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today announced it has begun shipping meals inspired by "Top Chef All-Star" Richard Blais.

Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro CEO stated, "We are excited to continue our momentum and start the New Year off with the roll out of unique and delicious meal selections from Chef Richard. With almost one million followers on his combined social media, I believe his current fans as well as new customers alike will be as equally excited that they can now order his Home Bistro delivered meals."

He added, "With Chef Richard's meals now available on online, Home Bistro offers a total of four lines of celebrity chef meals, with celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry and Roblé Ali currently in development, and scheduled to launch soon. We also continue in our discussions with other celebrity chefs and hope to have a total of at least ten unique offerings by the end of 2022."

About Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, James Beard nominated cookbook author and television personality. Blais, widely recognized as the first winner of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars and recently announced co-star of the new Gordon Ramsay / FOX cooking competition, Next Level Chef, went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America and trained at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse, and el Bulli. Most recently, he opened Ember & Rye at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California and took on the role of Culinary Director at the newly opened San Diego Symphony performance space, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Blais currently owns and operates Trail Blais, a forward-thinking culinary consulting company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular eateries across the country. Trail Blais also advises national brands on menu creativity, ideation and employee training sessions. He is the James Beard Award-nominated author of Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate, as well as his second cookbook, So Good. In addition, Blais hosts, "Food Court," a high-energy, game-show-style podcast, which is climbing the charts in both comedy and culinary.

When not on set, in the kitchen or at home with his family, Blais may be found traveling cross country performing his live "stand up cooking" show to enthusiastic audiences nationwide. For further information please visit http://www.richardblais.net/.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk, "Master Chef" Claudia Sandoval, "Top-Chef All-Star" Richard Blais and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry and Roblé Ali.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

