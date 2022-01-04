MIAMI, FL and HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) announced today that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022. Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

(Note: HEICO has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share.) There are currently approximately 81.4 million shares of HEICO's Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) outstanding and 54.4 million shares of HEICO's Common Stock (HEI) outstanding. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI.A and HEI. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock trading symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Contact:

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745

Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/680761/HEICO-Corporation-Sets-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-and-Record-Dates



