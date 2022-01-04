Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) ( FRA:SE9, Financial)

The company's groundbreaking Automotive Interior Sensing solution combines driver monitoring and cabin monitoring to improve road safety and mobility experiences.

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing. The recognition comes ahead of CES 2022, happening Jan. 5-7 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing combines the company's industry-leading driver monitoring system (DMS) with cabin monitoring to provide deep, human-centric insight into what is happening inside a vehicle. The system understands the state of the driver, the cabin and the backseat passengers, by detecting eye gaze, head movement, body posture, occupancy, activities, children, pets and objects. Powered by Affectiva's Emotion AI, it also captures nuanced emotions, reactions and facial expressions. In turn, Smart Eye enables OEMs and Tier 1s to build next generation vehicles that improve road safety by understanding dangerous driving behavior, and unlock features and services that enhance wellness, comfort and entertainment.



Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing is a multi-modal solution built with computer vision, machine learning and massive amounts of real-world automotive data. With a flexible camera position using the latest optical RGB and IR sensors, the system runs in real time on low-power embedded systems.

"We're so excited to receive this recognition of our work in Interior Sensing," said Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "For years, Smart Eye has held a definitive leadership position in the driver monitoring system (DMS) market. Now, we are expanding our view beyond just the driver, to monitor the full cabin, to understand what is happening inside a vehicle. The industry is rapidly adopting these multi-modal Interior Sensing solutions, in response to evolving requirements for advanced safety features and next-generation mobility experiences. We're proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of submissions, with 1,800 companies entering.

Smart Eye will participate in Digital CES and will host remote, live technology demos of its latest and greatest automotive technology for select clients and partners during the week of CES and beyond.

Learn more about Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing in this overview video: https://youtu.be/jRdMaL0nkSI

Learn more about Smart Eye's activities during CES 2022: smarteye.se/ces-2022

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Together with its subsidiaries Affectiva and iMotions, the company is bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Smart Eye offers road-ready Driver Monitoring Systems and next-level Interior Sensing solutions built on two decades of automotive experience. Smart Eye's technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles as OEM or Tier 1 solutions and has been selected by 13 of the world's leading car manufacturers for 89 car models. Smart Eye also provides complete hardware and software solutions for fleet and aftermarket, powering vehicles on the road today.

As the preferred partner to the automotive industry, Smart Eye is leading the way towards safer, more sustainable transportation and mobility experiences enhancing wellness, comfort, and entertainment.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999, is publicly traded and headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Singapore, and China. Learn more at: www.smarteye.ai.

