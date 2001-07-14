Glenn Rippie Named General Counsel of ComEd

ComEd today announced Glenn Rippie has joined the company as senior vice president and general counsel. Rippie, a 30-year veteran attorney whose practice has focused on the energy industry, will oversee all legal and regulatory activity for the company. Rippie has served as interim general counsel of ComEd since August 2021.

In this role, Rippie is responsible for providing legal counsel across all aspects of the company's operation including representing the company in its external legal matters, rate cases, and other administrative and legal proceedings. In addition, he will serve as deputy general counsel for Exelon, providing support for all operating companies and other legal department activities pertaining to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

“Throughout his career, Glenn has demonstrated a keen understanding of what it takes to navigate the complex and fast changing utility world with professionalism and integrity," said Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. “Glenn’s strong background in energy law, combined with his deep understanding of the needs of our communities, will be instrumental as ComEd works to enhance service, innovate to meet new demands facing our industry, and continue reliably powering the needs of every resident, business and community.”

Prior to ComEd, Rippie was a partner in the energy practice of Chicago-based Jenner & Block and co-founded a boutique energy and infrastructure firm. Since the late 1980s, he has represented ComEd on regulatory matters and provided counsel on navigating the increasingly complex business and technology environment for utility companies.

“Now, more than ever before our customers are looking to ComEd to deliver reliable energy service that will help meet the needs in our daily lives and the fast changing demands of today’s economy,” said Rippie. “I am honored to join the ComEd family and to help support our dedicated workforce in furthering the company’s mission of delivering reliable, affordable and equitable service to every community in our region.”

Rippie graduated from Yale Law School, where he was a Coker Fellow, and earned a master’s degree in economics and a bachelor’s degree in math and economics from Northwestern University. He also serves as Vice President and Finance Chair for the endowment fund supporting the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

Rippie’s duties as general counsel took effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

