Boise Cascade Expands Distribution Footprint

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the expansion of its Building Materials Distribution (BMD) operations in Minnesota and Northern Kentucky.

The BMD Minneapolis branch will be adding 13 contiguous acres to the existing property in Lakeville, MN.

“One of the most significant impacts will be our ability to expand our engineered wood products (EWP) line as well as increase our commodity offering with the addition of pine boards, premium grade lumber/studs, and other industrial products,” said Dave Stone, branch manager. “The additional acreage will also help us minimize the usage of offsite storage areas, significantly increase our rail capacity, and improve overall operational efficiencies.”

The BMD Cincinnati branch will move into a new 200,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Walton, KY. The new location will work in tandem with an existing yard in Erlanger, KY. In November 2021, the Company also announced a new distribution center to be built in Marion, OH.

“We are very excited to move into these new facilities in 2022,” Mark Nelson, manager for BMD Ohio Valley. “This will enable us to enhance our general and specialty lines including leading brands in decking, siding, and trim as well as add some new products to our portfolio. We also plan to expand our engineered wood products and commodity lumber business to serve our customers in Greater Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Dayton, and all points in between.”

“We’re anxious to add capacity in these geographies, along with our suppliers, to deliver a deeper and broader line of products for our customers,” said Jeff Strom, BMD executive vice president. “These recent investments, as well as several others over the past four years, strongly align with our stated strategy of growth in existing markets, underserved markets, and across our entire national footprint.”

