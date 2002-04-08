LAWSON PRODUCTS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of LAWS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Lawson Products, Inc. ( LAWS) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, portfolio companies of LKCM Headwater Investments.



On December 29, 2021, Lawson announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with TestEquity and Gexpro in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. Upon completion of the transaction, Lawson’s existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company, TestEquity owners will hold approximately 17%, and Gexpro Services owners will hold approximately 36% of the combined company. Notably, affiliates of LKCM Headwater currently own approximately 48% of Lawson’s outstanding shares, and upon completion of the merger, will own approximately 75% of Lawson’s shares. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Lawson’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Lawson’s stockholders.

