Harris Williams Advises Magnate Worldwide on its Sale to Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Magnate Worldwide (MWW), a portfolio company of CIVC Partners, L.P. (CIVC), on its sale to Littlejohn & Co. LLC (Littlejohn). MWW is a diversified supply chain management company offering highly specialized international and domestic third party logistics (3PL) solutions to shippers around the world. The transaction was led by Frank+Mountcastle, Jason+Bass, Jeff+Kidd and Nick+Petrick of the Harris Williams Transportation+%26amp%3B+Logistics+%28T%26amp%3BL%29+Group.

“With an exceptional team of employees, MWW and its brands provide best-in-class customer service to a diversified client base and are committed to executing sensitive, time-definite, high-value and white-glove shipments,” said Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure to work with Dante Fornari, CEO of MWW, and the rest of the senior team, as well as CIVC. MWW has thrived under CIVC’s ownership and we are excited to see what the company achieves in its next chapter.”

“We’ve continued to see growing demand for specialized 3PL providers focusing on more complex solutions across the supply chain. As globalization increases and freight velocity continues to accelerate, supply chains are becoming more and more complex and challenging for shippers to manage. MWW provides unique, tailored services in freight forwarding, expedited transportation, and specialized logistics to meet this demand and remains very well positioned in the market today,” added Jeff Kidd, a director at Harris Williams.

“Harris Williams has an excellent team that did a great job of understanding our business and market strategy to deliver us an exceptional outcome,” said Dante Fornari, CEO of MWW. “We are very proud of our accomplishments with CIVC and are very excited about the future with our new partner.”

MWW is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premier logistics providers focused on expedited domestic transportation, fine arts and global freight forwarding.

CIVC is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested approximately $1.9 billion in 71 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI.

Littlejohn is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With approximately $14 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T%26amp%3BL+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005878/en/