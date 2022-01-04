The StageCoach Hotel and Casino of Beatty, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement and has installed the CasinoTrac management system StageCoach Hotel and Casino located in Beatty, Nevada.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "As a last-minute addition to our 2021 southern Nevada clients, we are thrilled that The StageCoach Hotel and Casino has chosen and installed the CasinoTrac management system. Also, I am proud of our support team, for mounting a full installation from start to finish in only two weeks' time."

"We feel Casino Trac's system will allow us to build loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth. We were not only impressed that Table Trac responded so quickly to our immediate needs, especially at this time of year, but so pleased with how the installation went so smoothly and professionally. Thanks, Table Trac," said Jim Henderson, General Manager.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

