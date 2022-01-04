/C O R R E C T I O N -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc./

PR Newswire

In the news release, Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, issued 04-Jan-2022 by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, last sentence, should read "2:15 p.m. EST" rather than "2:15 a.m. EST" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Company to also participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

Dr. Patel will also participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference taking place virtually during January 10-13, 2022.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at https://investors.protagonist-inc.com/. The fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect will be available on January 10, 2022.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) in different stages of clinical development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), a Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a recently completed Phase 2a study for hereditary hemochromatosis. The Company plans to initiate a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943) currently in a Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist PN-235, a second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidate. Under the collaboration with Janssen, PN-235 is expected to advance into Phase 2 studies in psoriasis and new Phase 2 clinical studies in inflammatory bowel diseases.

