5 Chinese Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

Investors focused on China and pursuing opportunities among basic materials and industrials stocks may find the following equities interesting, as their shares could potentially trade higher in the coming weeks.

They are China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd. ( SZSE:000831, Financial), Minmetals Development Co. Ltd. ( SHSE:600058, Financial), China Tungsten and Hightech Materials Co. Ltd. ( SZSE:000657, Financial), Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co. Ltd. ( SHSE:600961, Financial) and Hunan Changyuan Lico Co. Ltd. ( SHSE:688779, Financial).

These expectations are based on the parent company, China Minmetals Corp., which is the largest metals and minerals group in China.

China Minmetals is expected to report record revenue for 2021, with operating revenue exceeding 800 billion Chinese yuan ($125 billion) for the first time, up 20% year over year from 2020. The mineral giant’s net profit is expected to increase by 10% from 279 million yuan in 2020.

The parent company, together with its subsidiaries, creates one of the largest producers and sellers in the global industry of metals and minerals such as zinc, tungsten, antimony and bismuth. Reserves and production activities are situated in China and internationally.

In addition, the group is involved in the construction of large metallurgical steel plants domestically, in Vietnam and Malaysia, in India for Tata Steel Ltd. and in Ukraine for ArcelorMittal ( MT, Financial). It operates in the global trade and logistics of metals and mineral products, with a leading domestic network.

Let's take a closer look at each of these Chinese stocks. Share prices and financial ratios are as of Jan. 4.

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Shares of China Minmetals Rare Earth ( SZSE:000831, Financial) were trading around 37.79 yuan each.

The market cap is 37.07 billion yuan, the enterprise value is 38.48 billion yuan, the price-earnings ratio is 108.28 and the price-book ratio is 14.19.

The company is engaged in the production and sale of rare earth oxides and rare earth metals.

Minmetals Development

Minmetals Development ( SHSE:600058, Financial) traded at 9.50 yuan per share.

The market cap is 10.18 billion yuan, the enterprise value is 11.43 billion yuan, the price-earnings ratio is 27.27 and the price-book ratio is 1.44.

The company is engaged in the trade of steel and related products and the supply of metallurgical raw materials. It also carries out logistics activities.

China Tungsten and Hightech Materials

Shares of China Tungsten and Hightech Materials ( SZSE:000657, Financial) were trading around 15.22 yuan each.

The market cap is 16.31 billion yuan, the enterprise value is 19.11 billion yuan, the price-earnings ratio is 34.67 and the price-book ratio is 3.39.

The company is engaged in the production and sale of tungsten, molybdenum, niobium, tantalum and their compounds.

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Zhuzhou Smelter's ( SHSE:600961, Financial) stock was trading around 9.49 yuan.

The market cap is 5.01 billion yuan, the enterprise value is 7.80 billion yuan, the price-earnings ratio is 57.51 and the price-book ratio is 20.45.

The company is mainly engaged in the production, distribution and trade of zinc products, lead products, precious metal products, sulfuric acid, mercuric chloride, raw copper and silver nitrate.

Hunan Changyuan Lico

Hunan Changyuan Lico ( SHSE:688779, Financial) traded around 23.25 yuan per share.

The market cap is 44.85 billion yuan, the enterprise value is 42.86 billion yuan, the price-earnings ratio is 63 and the price-book ratio is 7.11.

The company is engaged in the production and sale of battery materials.