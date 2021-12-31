Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys Medtronic PLC, Zoetis Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells AT&T Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: ZTS, ETN, NSC, QCOM, TECH, WMT, VO,
- Added Positions: MDT, XOM, PFE, SYK, AMAT, AVGO, MO, DGRW, GOOGL, AXP, DHI, PEP, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, IHAK, IXUS, SMH, SBUX, XLK, MPW, XBI, XLV, IQLT, VRTX, XLY, IJH, VIG, SDY, IVV, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: T, ATVI, LMT, ABBV, GLD, NOC, HD, INTC, ICLR, AMGN, LLY, BF.B, SPTM, TD, TMO, MMM, DHS, DGRS, GOOG, FB, WM, TRV, APD, IBM, SPY, GIS, CLX, CTAS, CHD, VWO, UPS, EES, DTH, TDIV, WHR, RTX, NVDA, BAC, BA, DUK, CVS,
- Sold Out: CAG, TWLO, CBAY, PPCB, ARTL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 433,518 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 177,747 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,138 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 39,308 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 90,765 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $473.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 4583.77%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 96,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $309.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79.Sold Out: Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Artelo Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $1.17, with an estimated average price of $0.73.Sold Out: Propanc Biopharma Inc (PPCB)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Propanc Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.03.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 93.58%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 16,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 49.47%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 34,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 78.68%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.51%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $334.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 764 shares as of 2021-12-31.
