Confluence Investment Management Llc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: IBDV, IUSV, BXSL, IWD, IWN, BNPQY, VGK, FANG, CTRA, CLR, COP, MTRN, PXD, MOS, VWO, CHK, ZURVY,
- Added Positions: GTES, MDYV, MDYG, FTDR, RMAX, SPYV, ETR, SPDW, IAU, IBTD, IBTH, IEF, SPYG, IBTB, IBDP, IBTE, GILD, SLYG, SPY, SLYV, JJSF, CERN, WRB, AXTA, MLN, TRIN, BRK.B, EWUS, EWU, PFX, PAAS, NWN, NP, NTUS, NATH, MUB, KDP, XLI, SA, SILV, TSLX, SJW, XLF, IBDS, XLB, TFI, XHB, TCPC, THR, RVNU, EQX, IIIV, HXGBY, HCSG, GSBD, GLNCY, FQVLF, GSM, FARO, BSCP, EOG, CCAP, BKI, GOLD, BBDC, BMRC, ANFGF, AOUT, IBDR, IBDU, IBTI, IBMQ, IBDT, IBMP, AA, IBTG, IBMO, IBTJ, IBTF, IBMN, IBMM, IBML, TLT, BSMU, BSMT,
- Reduced Positions: GGG, HD, EMXC, PAYX, ACN, ADI, BRO, LIN, MSFT, NDSN, ORCL, TROW, EXPD, NKE, AWK, CB, MCD, ROK, SNA, SYK, APD, SCHW, CBSH, CFR, ITW, MA, MDT, NSRGY, NTRS, PPG, PG, BDX, BRP, CVX, DCI, FIS, FBHS, GD, MTB, PEP, PII, RTX, SBUX, CLX, KAI, NJR, NVS, SO, TJX, CL, LMT, MOV, PRFT, MMM, MBB, NXPI, BIPC, DLTR, DNB, IGSB, LOW, VNT, GOOG, BKNG, BAM, PDBC, JBT, NMFC, PFLT, PAHC, SHOP, TMO, AAGIY, BABA, GOOGL, AMZN, AINV, AAPL, APTV, BIDU, CAE, CCJ, SNP, ZNH, CBD, CLF, CFRUY, CLB, CTVA, COST, CYBR, DBSDY, RDY, DSDVY, EC, EPC, XNGSY, ERIC, FANUY, FMX, FNV, FCX, GOOD, GFI, GBOOY, HDB, HON, HTHT, IBN, ICLR, INFY, IBMK, SLV, JAZZ, JPM, KB, KL, KMTUY, LRLCY, LZRFY, LVMUY, MMYT, MELI, NTDOY, NVO, NVDA, OCSL, OFS, PAGS, PNGAY, PKX, RIO, RHHBY, RDS.A, SAP, ASAI, SLRC, SUNS, SONY, SCCO, SRUUF, TSM, TECK, TCEHY, UOVEY, VALE, V, WMMVY, WCN, WLTW, WNS, WXXWY, YNDX, YUMC, ZTO,
- Sold Out: CRL, JRVR, IEMG, GDS, PYPL, AG, FSM, ANGPY,
For the details of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/confluence+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Diageo PLC (DEO) - 871,604 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 2,825,961 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,036,845 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,310,501 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 527,388 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 927,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 116,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $170.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,633,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 205,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Capital Inc by 72.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 102,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Anglo American Platinum Ltd (ANGPY)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $17.95.Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Confluence Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.48%. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Confluence Investment Management Llc still held 23,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Confluence Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.58%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $406.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Confluence Investment Management Llc still held 81,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying