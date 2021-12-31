Confluence Investment Management Llc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: IBDV, IUSV, BXSL, IWD, IWN, BNPQY, VGK, FANG, CTRA, CLR, COP, MTRN, PXD, MOS, VWO, CHK, ZURVY,

IBDV, IUSV, BXSL, IWD, IWN, BNPQY, VGK, FANG, CTRA, CLR, COP, MTRN, PXD, MOS, VWO, CHK, ZURVY, Added Positions: GTES, MDYV, MDYG, FTDR, RMAX, SPYV, ETR, SPDW, IAU, IBTD, IBTH, IEF, SPYG, IBTB, IBDP, IBTE, GILD, SLYG, SPY, SLYV, JJSF, CERN, WRB, AXTA, MLN, TRIN, BRK.B, EWUS, EWU, PFX, PAAS, NWN, NP, NTUS, NATH, MUB, KDP, XLI, SA, SILV, TSLX, SJW, XLF, IBDS, XLB, TFI, XHB, TCPC, THR, RVNU, EQX, IIIV, HXGBY, HCSG, GSBD, GLNCY, FQVLF, GSM, FARO, BSCP, EOG, CCAP, BKI, GOLD, BBDC, BMRC, ANFGF, AOUT, IBDR, IBDU, IBTI, IBMQ, IBDT, IBMP, AA, IBTG, IBMO, IBTJ, IBTF, IBMN, IBMM, IBML, TLT, BSMU, BSMT,

GTES, MDYV, MDYG, FTDR, RMAX, SPYV, ETR, SPDW, IAU, IBTD, IBTH, IEF, SPYG, IBTB, IBDP, IBTE, GILD, SLYG, SPY, SLYV, JJSF, CERN, WRB, AXTA, MLN, TRIN, BRK.B, EWUS, EWU, PFX, PAAS, NWN, NP, NTUS, NATH, MUB, KDP, XLI, SA, SILV, TSLX, SJW, XLF, IBDS, XLB, TFI, XHB, TCPC, THR, RVNU, EQX, IIIV, HXGBY, HCSG, GSBD, GLNCY, FQVLF, GSM, FARO, BSCP, EOG, CCAP, BKI, GOLD, BBDC, BMRC, ANFGF, AOUT, IBDR, IBDU, IBTI, IBMQ, IBDT, IBMP, AA, IBTG, IBMO, IBTJ, IBTF, IBMN, IBMM, IBML, TLT, BSMU, BSMT, Reduced Positions: GGG, HD, EMXC, PAYX, ACN, ADI, BRO, LIN, MSFT, NDSN, ORCL, TROW, EXPD, NKE, AWK, CB, MCD, ROK, SNA, SYK, APD, SCHW, CBSH, CFR, ITW, MA, MDT, NSRGY, NTRS, PPG, PG, BDX, BRP, CVX, DCI, FIS, FBHS, GD, MTB, PEP, PII, RTX, SBUX, CLX, KAI, NJR, NVS, SO, TJX, CL, LMT, MOV, PRFT, MMM, MBB, NXPI, BIPC, DLTR, DNB, IGSB, LOW, VNT, GOOG, BKNG, BAM, PDBC, JBT, NMFC, PFLT, PAHC, SHOP, TMO, AAGIY, BABA, GOOGL, AMZN, AINV, AAPL, APTV, BIDU, CAE, CCJ, SNP, ZNH, CBD, CLF, CFRUY, CLB, CTVA, COST, CYBR, DBSDY, RDY, DSDVY, EC, EPC, XNGSY, ERIC, FANUY, FMX, FNV, FCX, GOOD, GFI, GBOOY, HDB, HON, HTHT, IBN, ICLR, INFY, IBMK, SLV, JAZZ, JPM, KB, KL, KMTUY, LRLCY, LZRFY, LVMUY, MMYT, MELI, NTDOY, NVO, NVDA, OCSL, OFS, PAGS, PNGAY, PKX, RIO, RHHBY, RDS.A, SAP, ASAI, SLRC, SUNS, SONY, SCCO, SRUUF, TSM, TECK, TCEHY, UOVEY, VALE, V, WMMVY, WCN, WLTW, WNS, WXXWY, YNDX, YUMC, ZTO,

GGG, HD, EMXC, PAYX, ACN, ADI, BRO, LIN, MSFT, NDSN, ORCL, TROW, EXPD, NKE, AWK, CB, MCD, ROK, SNA, SYK, APD, SCHW, CBSH, CFR, ITW, MA, MDT, NSRGY, NTRS, PPG, PG, BDX, BRP, CVX, DCI, FIS, FBHS, GD, MTB, PEP, PII, RTX, SBUX, CLX, KAI, NJR, NVS, SO, TJX, CL, LMT, MOV, PRFT, MMM, MBB, NXPI, BIPC, DLTR, DNB, IGSB, LOW, VNT, GOOG, BKNG, BAM, PDBC, JBT, NMFC, PFLT, PAHC, SHOP, TMO, AAGIY, BABA, GOOGL, AMZN, AINV, AAPL, APTV, BIDU, CAE, CCJ, SNP, ZNH, CBD, CLF, CFRUY, CLB, CTVA, COST, CYBR, DBSDY, RDY, DSDVY, EC, EPC, XNGSY, ERIC, FANUY, FMX, FNV, FCX, GOOD, GFI, GBOOY, HDB, HON, HTHT, IBN, ICLR, INFY, IBMK, SLV, JAZZ, JPM, KB, KL, KMTUY, LRLCY, LZRFY, LVMUY, MMYT, MELI, NTDOY, NVO, NVDA, OCSL, OFS, PAGS, PNGAY, PKX, RIO, RHHBY, RDS.A, SAP, ASAI, SLRC, SUNS, SONY, SCCO, SRUUF, TSM, TECK, TCEHY, UOVEY, VALE, V, WMMVY, WCN, WLTW, WNS, WXXWY, YNDX, YUMC, ZTO, Sold Out: CRL, JRVR, IEMG, GDS, PYPL, AG, FSM, ANGPY,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Accenture PLC, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Confluence Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Confluence Investment Management Llc owns 305 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/confluence+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Diageo PLC (DEO) - 871,604 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 2,825,961 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,036,845 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,310,501 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 527,388 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 927,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 116,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $170.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,633,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 205,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Capital Inc by 72.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 102,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Confluence Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.48%. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Confluence Investment Management Llc still held 23,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Confluence Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.58%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $406.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Confluence Investment Management Llc still held 81,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.