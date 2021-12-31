Modus Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, The Toro Co, Prologis Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp

New Purchases: TTC, PLD, UBER, EME, GILD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, The Toro Co, Prologis Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Modus Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,163 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,680 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 292,984 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,746 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 50,102 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $160.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $132.25, with an estimated average price of $123.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 376.94%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.041000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.937600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $282.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.