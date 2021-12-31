Modus Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, The Toro Co, Prologis Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp

- New Purchases: TTC, PLD, UBER, EME, GILD,
- Added Positions: BA, MNA, SQ, JEPI, HD, AMT, NVDA, GLD, ET, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: PENN, SCHO, AAPL, QQQ, BX, SCHG, DGRO, SCHP, MINT, MSFT, SCHZ, PANW, RSP, USMV, QQQJ, GOOG, ULTA, SPY, BSV, JPST, FDN, VB, JPM, VTI, SCHB, AMZN, TGT, SWKS, OVV, PYPL, GSIE, SCHD, BABA, UPS, MCD, COST, LULU, IYJ, JMST, VO, CAT, XLF, ABBV, SCHX, CRM, SCHM, VEA, XLV, SCHE, QAI, AGG, GM, DAL, SBUX, GS, STZ, SCHA, MA, PG, PFE, NEE, BSX, BRK.B, VWO,
- Sold Out: RCL, CCL, DVN, FB, DKNG, QCOM, VZ,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,163 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,680 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 292,984 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,746 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 50,102 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $160.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $132.25, with an estimated average price of $123.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 376.94%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.041000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.937600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $282.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.
