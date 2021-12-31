Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PepsiCo Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: IEFA, AOR, EPD, AOM, GOOG, UGRO, WY, V, CSX, KMI, FB, XEL, AOA, BMO, UNH, UMBF, SAIA, ETN, BXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PepsiCo Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Wells Fargo, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q4, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 90 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 303,263 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 563,937 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 160,545 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 213,372 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 62,893 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.386700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2885.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 154.69%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3339.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.