Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PepsiCo Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Alphabet Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Ellenbecker Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PepsiCo Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Wells Fargo, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q4, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 90 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellenbecker Investment Group
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 303,263 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 563,937 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 160,545 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 213,372 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 62,893 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.386700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2885.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 154.69%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3339.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.



