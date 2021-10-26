Encore Wire: A Quality Small Cap With Ambitious Plans

Encore Wire Corp. ( WIRE, Financial) is a $2.9 billion electric wire and cable company that has posted outstanding returns in the past few quarters. In addition, it is debt-free, receives 9 out of 10 scores for financial strength and profitability and has ambitious growth plans.

But, is it undervalued over overvalued? Indicators point both ways.

About Encore

The McKinney, Texas-based company describes itself in as third-quarter press release as “a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.”

It cites several distinctions that set it apart from its peers, including low-cost production, as explained in this slide from a company presentation on Sept. 30:

Another of those distinctions is its vertical integration:

Growth

Encore plans to increase its capital expenditure by as much as 36% next year; most, or all, of its capital requirements can be met internally:

Risks

The company included the following risks in its 10-K for 2020:

The supply and availability of raw materials.

Product pricing and volatility in the copper market.

Industry conditions and economic cyclicality (it notes that electrical wire and cable products “tend to parallel general construction activity, which includes remodeling”).

Operating in a highly competitive industry, with some manufacturers having greater resources.

Encore seeks competitive advantages through value-added activities and innovation, increasing its exposure to patent and intellectual property disputes.

Cybersecurity attacks and other forms of uninvited disruption could damage its information technology systems.

Competition

The document also listed Encore’s primary competitors, the most important of which are:

Privately held Southwire Company.

Cerro Wire LLC (a subsidiary of Marmon Holdings Inc. (a Berkshire Hathaway company ( BRK.A , Financial)( BRK.B , Financial))

Financial)( Financial)) General Cable Corp. ( BGC , Financial).

Financial). AFC Cable Systems Inc. (privately held).

The company added that it believes it is competitive on all relevant competitive factors, including order fill rate, quality, pricing and, in some instances, breadth of product line.

Financial strength

As noted, Encore has had no short or long-term debt since 2009.

That sets it up for a high financial strength rating, as other lines on the table indicate.

The last line deserves the attention of investors, and that is the wide spread between its weighted average cost of capital and the return it generates on that capital. The WACC is 8.58%, while the return on invested capital is 53.1%; this tells us the company has managed its capital allocations very well.

Given the WACC versus ROIC results, I expected a strong, growing cash flow chart. To my surprise, it did not. After rising for most of the past decade, it leveled off in 2018 and 2019 at about $55 million. Then, 2020 arrived and free cash flow plunged to $-29 million. 2021 saw an exceptional recovery to $112 million, more than doubling the $55 million posted in the two pre-pandemic years.

Profitability

For a company that is not too far from being a commodity business, Encore has produced excellent margins (so, we have a near-commodity business with substantial competitive advantages). Its operating margin is better than 94.66% of the 2,761 companies in the Industrial Products sector and its net margin is better than 92.26% of its peers and rivals.

As we see in the table, good margins help produce good returns on equity.

The three growth lines are much less impressive; nevertheless, the growth of Ebitda and earnings per share is higher than revenue growth, which is another sign of management competence.

Dividend

As might be expected from a small company aiming to expand rapidly, the dividend is small. In November, the company signaled it planned to maintain a dividend, announcing a two-cent per share payment in January 2022. Future dividends, it said, would depend on earnings and cash flow.

Shareholdings

Of Encore’s 20.26 million shares outstanding, 16.52 million (81.53%) are in the float. Of that number, nearly 75% are owned by institutional investors and 5.34% belong to insiders.

In its 10-K, the company noted, “A small number of significant stockholders beneficially own greater than 40% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.” That helps explain the difference between total shares outstanding and the float.

As for the number of shares outstanding, the count has remained roughly the same for the past 15 years.

Valuation

We start with a 10-year price chart:

Now, two contrary valuations. The first is the GF Value Line, which considers Encore as seriously overvalued:

The chart is based on several metrics: price-book, price-sales, price-earnings and price-to-free cash flow ratios, along with adjustments for past performance and future earnings projections. A quick check shows that, of that group of metrics, only the price-earnings ratio shows undervaluation.

Next, we look at the undervaluation assessment coming from the discounted cash flow calculator (based on a three out of five-star rating for earnings predictability):

The default DCF calculations are on an earnings per share basis.

Price-earnings ratios tell us how many multiples of the earnings per share we need to pay to buy a share. According to GuruFocus, the current price-earnings ratio is 6.99, well below the industry median of 24.29.

The PEG ratio, which adds an Ebitda growth factor to the price-earnings multiple, comes in at 0.97 at the close of trading on Dec. 27. That’s very close to the PEG fair value marker of 1.

Obviously, there is quite a broad range of valuations on offer; ultimately, individual investors will need to arrive at their own conclusions after due diligence.

Gurus

The gurus have done more selling than buying over the past four quarters, or perhaps they’ve taken profits as the share price rushed higher:

The green spike at the Sept. 30 mark indicates some of the gurus began buying as the price began to rise rapidly, then took profits in succeeding quarters.

Five gurus held stakes in Encore at the end of the third quarter; the three largest of them were:

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 613,877 shares, after reducing the count by 1.13%. The fund’s holding represented 3.03% of Encore’s capital and 0.19% of its assets under management.

Chuck Royce Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners owned 322,839 shares, a reduction of 21.98% during the quarter.

Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners owned 322,839 shares, a reduction of 21.98% during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley held 81,114 shares, 35.28% fewer than at the beginning of the quarter.

Conclusion

Encore Wire impresses in several ways; it is debt-free and financially sound, it has ambitious plans for 2022 and the resources to implement them as well as sound management.

At the moment, investors will need to pay a premium to get on that train. As the price chart has shown, many other investors have already voted with their wallets and pushed up the price. However, when we weave in the amount of Ebitda growth, the price looks less daunting.

Value investors who consider the shares to be undervalued or fairly valued may want this on their shortlist of small caps. Growth investors who think next year’s uptick in capex will drive the share price significantly higher should also keep Encore on their radar. Income investors will want to shop elsewhere.