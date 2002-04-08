AAON Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. ( AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors elected Gene Stewart as Executive Vice President of AAON, Inc., effective January 1, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AAON Coil Products, Inc. (“AAON Coil Products”), has elected Doug Wichman as Executive Vice President of AAON Coil Products, also effective January 1, 2022.



Mr. Stewart has served as President of AAON Coil Products, based in Longview, Texas, from April 2020 until December, 2021. Prior to April 2020, Mr. Stewart served as President of North Texas Farm & Garden, a power equipment business specializing in Commercial and Residential equipment located in Lewisville, Texas. Mr. Stewart also previously served as the Aftermarket Business Leader – Parts and Warranty Service for AAON from January 2013 through January 2015. Mr. Stewart was the Parts Sales and Distribution Leader for Texas AirSystems from April 2009 through 2012 and prior to that spent over 15 years in several positions at Trane, including Parts Distribution and LCU Equipment Sales. He has a BA in Management and Marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Mr. Wichman has been with the Company since 2013. Prior to this promotion, he most recently served as AAON’s Director of Manufacturing in Tulsa, and prior to that held several roles, including Plant Manager from 2017 to 2018 and Manufacturing Engineer from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Wichman has extensive knowledge and experience with all aspects of AAON’s manufacturing processes. He earned his BA in Mechanical Engineering from Montana Tech and MBA from the University of Montana.

Gary D. Fields, CEO and President, said, “I am very pleased to announce Gene’s and Doug’s promotions. These promotions are an ideal step in our ongoing succession planning process. Both Gene and Doug have been an integral part of the development and successful execution of our business plan and I very much look forward to continuing working with them as they step into their new roles.”

