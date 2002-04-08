2021 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR Debt, STACR Trust, and STACR REMIC Trust Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2021 filing year designations for certain STACR Debt, STACR Trust, and STACR REMIC Trust notes. Freddie Mac expects to receive NAIC Designations for certain STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA6, STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA7, STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA3, and STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA4 notes in the near future. When the NAIC Designations are available for certain notes in these four transactions, the NAIC Designations will be appended to the 2021 year-end NAIC designation file which is available on our website .



About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies, providing stability, liquidity and affordability to the U.S. housing market. The GSE Single-Family CRT market was founded when Freddie Mac issued the first STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure®) was introduced. Today, the industry-leading and award-winning programs attract institutional investors and (re)insurance companies worldwide. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, visit Clarity Data IntelligenceSM.

