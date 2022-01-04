QUEST DIAGNOSTICS TO SPEAK AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, will discuss the company's vision, goals, and capital deployment strategies. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until February 11, 2022.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

