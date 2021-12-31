Daily Journal Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: BABA,

Investment company Daily Journal Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daily Journal. As of 2021Q4, Daily Journal owns 5 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charlie Munger 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charlie+munger/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charlie Munger

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,300,000 shares, 39.56% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,591,800 shares, 29.53% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 602,060 shares, 27.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.32% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 140,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. POSCO (PKX) - 9,745 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio.

Daily Journal added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.891300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 602,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.