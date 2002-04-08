Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., ( LYEL), a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, at 3:00 PM ET.



During the conference, the Company will highlight its:

Pipeline of CAR, TIL and TCR product candidates across multiple solid tumor indications of high unmet medical need including LYL797, a CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors. Lyell expects to begin screening patients for its Phase 1 clinical trial of LYL797 by the end of the first quarter, with initial data presentation expected in 2023.

Novel platform technologies – Gen-R™ and Epi-R™ – designed to enable T cells to resist exhaustion, self-renew and proliferate to outlast and eradicate solid tumors.

LyFE™ Manufacturing Center, built to provide greater control over Lyell’s supply chain and maximize efficiencies in cell product production time, cost and quality. LyFE is qualified in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and has completed successful engineering runs at scale.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable, and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity and the ability to self-renew, differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.Lyell.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell’s expectation to begin screening patients for the LYL797 Phase 1 clinical trial and the timing thereof; Lyell’s expectation to present initial LYL797 data and the timing thereof; Gen-R and Epi-R technologies and their ability to resist exhaustion, self-renew and proliferate to outlast and eradicate solid tumors; Lyell’s vision of curing patients with solid tumors; the therapeutic potential of Lyell’s product candidates; Lyell’s LyFE Manufacturing Center and its ability to provide greater control over Lyell’s supply chain and maximize efficiencies in cell product production time, cost and quality and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; Lyell’s ability to submit planned INDs on the anticipated timing or at all; initiation of planned clinical trials and enrollment of patients in its clinical trials; Lyell’s ability to manufacture and supply its product candidates for its clinical trials; the preclinical profiles of Lyell’s product candidates not translating in clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with Lyell’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with Lyell’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; Lyell’s ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; implementation of Lyell’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; the sufficiency of Lyell’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and Lyell’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact: