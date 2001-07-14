Nanobiotix Announces Participation at Three Virtual Investor Conferences in January 2022

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in three upcoming, virtual investor conferences in January 2022.

Event Details:

Oddo BHF Forum 2022

Date: January 6-11, 2022

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings with investors

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Date: January 10-13, 2022

Format: Corporate presentation

Time: Presentation available starting January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM (EST) / 1:00 PM (CET)

Biotech Showcase™ 2022

Date: January 17-19, 2022

Format: Corporate presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings with investors

Time: Presentation available starting at 8:00 AM (PT) / 5:00 PM (CET) on January 10, 2022

The presentations will be accessible on the Events section of the company’s website at www.nanobiotix.com.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland.

Nanobiotix has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate– NBTXR3 —which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

