AIG Names Marilyn Hirsch as Senior Vice President, Treasurer

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Marilyn Hirsch has returned to AIG as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, effective immediately. She reports to Shane Fitzsimons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AIG.

Ms. Hirsch leads AIG’s global Treasury activities, including financing plans, banking and rating agency relations, and management of capital and liquidity.

“As we continue our journey to become a top performing company, Marilyn’s more than 30 years of global experience, leadership skills and deep subject matter expertise will guide the Treasury team’s critical work in advancing AIG’s strategic priorities, especially capital management, and the optimization of AIG’s capital structure as part of the separation of the Life and Retirement business from AIG and related IPO,” said Mr. Fitzsimons.

Ms. Hirsch said: “AIG’s capital management goals, eagerness to continuously improve systems and processes, and dedication to strong relationships with external stakeholders are all compelling opportunities for the Treasury team. I look forward to the contributions we will make in this diligent pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering value.”

Ms. Hirsch rejoined AIG from the Allstate Corporation where she served as Senior Vice President & Treasurer. Her responsibilities spanned Treasury, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Corporate Development, Corporate Expense Management and Start-up Engagement. From 2011 to 2015, Ms. Hirsch held various leadership positions at AIG, the most recent being Head of Strategy – AIG Property Casualty. She also served on AIG Israel’s Board of Directors during her time at AIG. Ms. Hirsch holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Economics/Finance from the Jerome Fisher Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

In addition, Kathleen Carbone has been named Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, AIG, effective March 1, 2022 reporting to Mr. Fitzsimons. She will succeed Elias Habayeb, who was named Chief Financial Officer for AIG’s Life and Retirement business in October 2021 and will continue to serve as AIG’s Chief Accounting Officer through February 2022. Since May 2021, Ms. Carbone has served as Vice President, Finance.

Mr. Fitzsimons said: “Kathleen brings outstanding financial reporting acumen and deep institutional knowledge of AIG to the role of Chief Accounting Officer. She is already an integral member of the Finance leadership team, and I am thrilled that she is taking on this role.”

From 2012 through 2020, Ms. Carbone held various positions at AIG, including Group Controller from October 2018 through July 2020, Corporate Controller from September 2016 through October 2018 and Senior Director of SEC Reporting and Analytics from June 2015 through August 2016. Prior to joining AIG in 2012, Ms. Carbone worked for the accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP for nearly 12 years.

