Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference. On-demand presentation available Monday, January 10, 2022, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST thru Thursday, January 13, 2022 (access+here)

J.P Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference. Presentation to be hosted on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 am EST (access+here)

Interested parties can also register and access these presentations under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005906/en/