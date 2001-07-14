United Natural Foods to Participate at ICR Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week’s ICR Conference 2022. Chief Executive Officer Sandy Douglas, President Chris Testa and Chief Financial Officer John Howard will be part of a fireside chat beginning at 9:00 am ET on January 10, 2022.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unfi.com via the “Events” link.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

