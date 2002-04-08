TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI, Financial), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:



The Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11 th , 2022 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time,

, 2022 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time, The Cowen Virtual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference on February 10 th , 2022 at 2:20 pm Eastern Time, and

, 2022 at 2:20 pm Eastern Time, and The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on March 1st, 2022 at 2:45 pm Eastern Time.



All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.