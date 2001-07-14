Campbell Appoints Daniel L. Poland Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today announced the appointment of Daniel L. Poland as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Jan. 10, 2022. Poland succeeds Bob Furbee who informed the company of his intent to retire after 38 years of service. Furbee will remain with Campbell until April 2022 and work with Poland to ensure a smooth transition.

Poland will lead Campbell’s end-to-end supply chain function including procurement, food safety and quality, occupational health and safety, engineering, planning and logistics, and all manufacturing sites and the company’s network of contract manufacturers. He will report to Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse and become a member of the Campbell Leadership Team and a Corporate Officer.

Poland has extensive experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, having served in senior supply chain, operations, plant management and research and development roles with large, leading corporations and high-growth companies. Poland joins Campbell from KIND Snacks where he was Chief Operating Officer since 2019. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Pinnacle Foods. He also spent several years as Vice President of North America Supply Chain for WhiteWave Foods. Earlier in his career, Poland spent approximately 15 years at the H.J. Heinz Company, where he held roles ranging from Plant Manager through Chief Supply Chain Officer of Heinz North America. He began his career at Nestle and Gerber.

“Dan has leadership experience at all levels of the CPG supply chain, from his early career as a plant manager to senior cross-functional roles across the industry. His track record of building high-performing teams and driving execution will be invaluable as we continue to deliver growth while also navigating one of the most dynamic and challenging supply chain environments in decades,” said Clouse.

Poland earned his B.S. in agricultural engineering from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Iowa.

Furbee to retire after nearly 40 years with Campbell

Furbee, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, has been with Campbell since 1984, holding roles of increasing responsibility across manufacturing, operations, sourcing and quality, both in the U.S. and internationally. During his career, he led the development and implementation of the company’s supply chain strategy, championed safety performance and transformed Campbell’s quality function. Furbee has led Campbell’s supply chain through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clouse said, “Bob has had a remarkable career at Campbell, spanning nearly four decades, and has been a true partner as we executed our transformation plan. He has played a crucial role as we navigated a truly unprecedented environment over the last 22 months. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the best in his retirement.”

