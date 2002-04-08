Eos Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and incoming Chief Financial Officer Randy Gonzales will participate in the following investor conferences:



The Bank of America Securities Battery and Storage Forum on January 11, 2022. The presentation will commence at approximately 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.





The Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2022. The presentation will commence at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Eos's Investor Relations website at https://investors.eose.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

