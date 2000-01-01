David Tepper's T-Mobile Sours in 2021

Among the top five holdings in David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio, T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS, Financial) finished 2021 in the red while Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) finished with a slight gain. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)( GOOGL, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial) had double-digit gains.

Tepper, who started following stock markets as a young boy watching his father trade stocks, has earned international reputation for producing some of the highest returns among Wall Street fund managers. The Pittsburgh-based guru’s Appaloosa LP hedge fund invests in distressed debt, public equity and fixed income securities around the globe.

Tepper converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2019. As of the Sept. 30 portfolio update filing, Appaloosa’s $4.20 billion equity portfolio contains 52 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 8%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are communication services, consumer cyclical, technology and energy, representing 28.35%, 20.23%, 14.77% and 13.77% of the equity portfolio.

T-Mobile US

Tepper owns 2.545 million shares of T-Mobile US ( TMUS, Financial), dedicating 7.74% of his firm’s equity portfolio to the stake.

Shares of T-Mobile traded around $112.92, down approximately 15.14% over the past year. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

GuruFocus ranks the Bellevue, Washington-based telecom company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperforming more than 63% of global competitors despite profit margins and returns underperforming over half of global telecom companies.

Other gurus with holdings in T-Mobile include Dodge & Cox, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Amazon

Tepper owns 70,000 shares of Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial), allocating 5.48% of his firm’s equity portfolio to the holding.

Shares of Amazon traded around $3,345, up approximately 4.64% for the year. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91.

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based retail giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform more than 60% of global competitors.

Occidental Petroleum

Tepper owns 6.64 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial), giving the position 4.68% equity portfolio weight.

Shares traded around $33.57, up approximately 79.66% over the past year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based energy company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 0.73 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Occidental Petroleum include Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)’s Icahn Capital Management and John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Paulson & Co.

Alphabet

Tepper owns 147,000 Class C shares of Alphabet (GOOG), giving the position 9.33% of equity portfolio space.

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 86% of global competitors.

Meta Platforms

Tepper owns 1,142,500 shares of Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), giving the position 9.24% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook traded around $337.94, up approximately 23.93% over the past year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88.