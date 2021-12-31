Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: ACES, GRID, BKCH, AFIN, VUG,

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ALPS Clean Energy ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, sells Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 730,779 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,166,975 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 532,499 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 1,207,943 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,455,819 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $319.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 985,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 354,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $396.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $217.14 and $245.79, with an estimated average price of $231.34.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21.