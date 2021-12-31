Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: ACES, GRID, BKCH, AFIN, VUG,
- Added Positions: BSV, BLV, VTIP, VPU, EDV, VDC, VNQ, VHT, QQQ, VIS, VAW, VFH, VCR, VDE, BIV, SPY, PSP, DBV, NUV, NEA, NVG,
- Reduced Positions: VOX, VGT, DBC, XMMO, XSVM,
- Sold Out: PDP, VWO, VOE, VMBS, VLUE, VEA, VB, SPIB, SJNK, SCZ, RSP, RPV, RPG, RFG, QUAL, DGRO, MTUM, MNA, IYR, IWM, IWD, IVV, IJR, IJJ, IJH, IEI, GSLC, FLRN, EFA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 730,779 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,166,975 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 532,499 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 1,207,943 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,455,819 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $319.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 985,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 354,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $396.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $217.14 and $245.79, with an estimated average price of $231.34.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21.
