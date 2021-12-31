Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys ASM International NV, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: ASMIY,

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASM International NV, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, International Business Machines Corp, Lowe's Inc, Otter Tail Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,881 shares, 26.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 137,431 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 365,117 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,069 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 75,013 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $362.93 and $496.09, with an estimated average price of $433.9. The stock is now traded at around $432.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stillwater Investment Management, LLC still held 2,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.