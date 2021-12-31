Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys ASM International NV, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: ASMIY,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWM, XLF, XLV, XLE, XLK, XLU, XLI, GILD, XLC, CVX, DEO, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, FB, CMCSA, DIS, EW, BAX, COST, GOOGL, MSFT, OTTR, GOOG, SPY,
- Sold Out: ATVI, BABA, IBM, LOW,
For the details of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stillwater+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,881 shares, 26.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 137,431 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 365,117 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,069 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 75,013 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $362.93 and $496.09, with an estimated average price of $433.9. The stock is now traded at around $432.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Reduced: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stillwater Investment Management, LLC still held 2,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.
